Northbound Route 1 is now reopened after a crash involving two overturned trucks shut down the roadway for over four hours Monday.
The crash occured along Route 1, just north of Exit 114, with a box truck and dump truck involved just before 12:30 p.m. on May 15, 2023.
The dump truck spilled a collection of stones onto the roadway, which DELDOT needed to collect before reopening the roadway.
Route 1 northbound traffic was forced to exit onto Route 13 at the S. Smyrna interchange, clogging traffic in Smyrna during the closure.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash, and have not updated the conditions of the drivers.