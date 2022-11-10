Route 1 southbound is closed at Exit 104 (North Dover) due to a tractor trailer accident just south of the interchange.
Sources tell WDEL News the crash involves fatal injuries and the road will remain shut down for an extended period of time for an investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Reports from the scene indicated the truck ran off the roadway and into the wood line.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials said it will be the afternoon hours before the highway is reopened.