Seven people were taken to hospitals Saturday afternoon to be treated for injuries they suffered in a car crash on Route 1 southbound.
New Castle County Paramedics, along with crews from several area fire departments, arrived on-scene at Route 1 southbound near Route 40 at about 3:15 p.m. to find the victims in need of medical attention.
A 17-year-old boy was treated at the scene for head and internal injuries and was in serious condition when he was taken to Christiana Hospital.
Two 19-year-olds are in stable condition at Christiana with head and chest injuries, and 4 other victims were hospitalized with various other injuries.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.