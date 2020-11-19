Route 100 (Montchanin Road) is closed at the Delaware/Pennsylvania line as the Delaware Department of Transportation is investigating possible bridge damage.
DelDOT said they discovered scouring of the understructure during a routine inspection, and closed the roadway so they could investigate further.
Route 100 is closed between Twaddell Mill Road in Delaware and Cossart Road in Pennsylvania. Route 52 between those two roads is the best alternate.
Officials did not provide a timetable for when the inspection would be complete.