A section of Route 100 near Greenville will be closed for about a week to repair a wall struck during a crash Tuesday night.
Montchanin Road (Route 100) was blocked off between Buck Road and Kirk Road Wednesday after DelDOT found damage to a section of a stone wall standing just outside the lanes of traffic.
There are no shoulders on that portion of Route 100.
The best detour is to use Kennett Pike (Route 52) between Buck and Kirk, although traffic was already jammed on that alternate Wednesday afternoon.
According to DELDOT, an estimated 9,445 people use that stretch of Route 100 daily, compared to 16,590 people using Route 52.