A young woman with a knife led Dover Police on a pursuit, and then a 90 minute standoff, on Route 13 near Delaware State University Monday afternoon, May 16, 2023.
The incident began as a reported domestic dispute on Vera Way where the 18-year old woman got into a car and drove away from police.
Police said she then stopped the car at McKee Road and College Road, but when officers attempted to arrest her she pulled out the knife, backed into a Dover Police vehicle, and took off.
She again stopped the car, this time on Route 13 when a spike strip was thrown in front of it. The entire pursuit lasted ten minutes.
The highway was shut down and the Dover Police crisis negotiation team called in because she was threatening to harm herself.
She eventually gave up and is now being treated at a local hospital.