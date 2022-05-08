If your travels regularly take you from Route 141 southbound to I-95 northbound, you'll want to know about some roadwork that's going to require a change in your routine.
DELDOT is closing the ramp from southbound Route 141 to northbound I-95 (Exit 3A from 141) for concrete patching and paving.
The closure will be in effect at night, 8 p.m, to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday of this week, then around the clock from 8 p.m. Friday, the 13th to 6 a.m. Monday, the 16th.
To bypass the closure, stay on 141 southbound to Exit 1A (Route 13 northbound), then take the ramp onto southbound I-295 to get back to I-95 and 495 northbound.