Contractors are in the process of putting the finishing touches on the realignment and repaving of Route 141 between Commons Boulevard and Jay Drive.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) spokesman C. R. McLeod said new temporary striping went down on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, with the final layer of asphalt to be put down the week of July 26th.
"We now have dual lanes again in both directions and the beginnings of what will be three lanes really once you get past Commons Boulevard heading northbound, and approaching Commons southbound," said McLeod.
"Getting this stretch from Commons to Jay Drive is really the first sign of the work winding down," said McLeod.
The entire Route 141 reconstruction at I-95 down to, and including Commons Boulevard, is on pace to be done by the end of the year.
Bridge work on the north and southbound segments of Route 141 overtop of the southbound lanes of I-95 are the final piece of the reconstruction puzzle.
"The entire project is ahead of schedule," said McLeod. "We're hoping this is going to make this whole corridor safer and move traffic more efficiently."
The cost of the Route 141 rebuild is over 90-million dollars.