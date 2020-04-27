Route 4 in the South Newark/Ogletown area was closed for over six hours Monday night into Tuesday morning as Delaware State Police investigated what they say ended up being a verbal domestic dispute.
Police said they were called to the 700 block of East Chestnut Hill Road (Route 4) at around 6:08 p.m. on a report of loud bangs.
They said they took the precautionary measure of bringing the Special Operations Response Team to the scene, shutting down Route 4 and asking nearby residents to shelter-in-place.
After their investigation, they learned there was no criminal situation, but rather that just a verbal domestic dispute had taken place, and there were no injuries.
Route 4 was reopened after midnight, and residents are allowed to go to and from their homes.