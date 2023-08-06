A 32-year-old man is hospitalized in serious condition after a one-vehicle crash on Route 40 Saturday afternoon.
New Castle County Paramedics and Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company personnel found the victim around 1:15 p.m. on 40 near LaGrange Parkway in Newark.
He was in stable condition when he was taken to Christiana Hospital to be treated for injuries to his head, arms and legs.
A 33-year-old man who was also in the vehicle refused treatment.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.