The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced that construction on November 2 and 3 could cause some delays in motorists' nightly commutes.
From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., lane restrictions will be in place so crews can remove the median wall to prepare for a new one.
Friday evening through Monday November 7th, Route 7 southbound will be closed. It will close again the following weekend from Friday at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday November 14th.
The work is dependent on the weather; motorists are advised to drive carefully and expect some delays on these days.