One elderly woman was critically injured and a second seriously hurt in a crash on Route 7 northbound Saturday afternoon.
New Castle County Paramedics found the women, ages 87 and 70, and a 67-year-old man at the intersection of Route 7 and Stanton-Christiana Road at about 2:45 p.m.
One of the victims was reportedly not alert.
All were taken to Christiana Hospital, where the 87-year-old woman is in critical condition with internal injuries and injuries to her arms and legs.
The 70-year-old woman is in serious condition with head and leg injuries, and the man is in stable condition with leg injuries.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.