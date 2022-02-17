A proposed roundabout, to be constructed on Route 9 in Delaware City at the entrance to the Fort Dupont Redevelopment site, has been shelved.
House Majority Leader Representative Val Longhurst (D - 15th) tells WDEL News the decision was made following a meeting on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.
"We decided last night that the roundabout was not the direction we wanted to go," said Longhurst.
"So we're going back to the drawing board to find out alternatives on what are some of the other options that we could do that will appease everybody, and have the safety of the residents as a priority."
Longhurst said the concerns of first responders weighed on the decision.
"Coming down over that Reedy Point Bridge and hitting that roundabout we have concerns about safety," said Longhurst.
There were also questions raised by residents about the viability of the proposed emergency access road to Fort Dupont once Route 9 was closed for construction.
Longhurst says going forward more people will be included in discussions about plans for the intersection.
"We're putting more stakeholders on the table to look at the best avenue for Delaware City, for Fort Dupont, for the emergency responders," said Longhurst.
Local fire officials said they've been against the idea of the roundabout since day one.
"Originally we weren't presented with other options," said Longhurst. "I think there was a decision made early on with just one person that the roundabout was the way to go."