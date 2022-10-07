The Route 9 Bridge over the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal south of Delaware City was closed for about 3 hours Friday for a structural inspection.
The Army Corps of Engineers told WDEL Friday afternoon that a DELDOT employee went past the bridge on Friday, and noticed an unspecified problem, closing the bridge, and then alerted the Corps about the issue.
The Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for all five crossings over the Canal, including the Reedy Point Bridge, and they said they would not reopen the span until they were able to complete their own inspection of the two-lane bridge.
The Reedy Point Bridge has undergone several major repair projects projects over the past three decades, including in 1995, 1999, and 2014. It initially opened in 1968.