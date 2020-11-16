The Newark Emergency Center, in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Public Health and the office of Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, is holding a 48 hour COVID testing marathon starting on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10 a.m.
"And we will test them with a nasal swab and give them real time results within twenty minutes of the time they're swabbed," said Dr. Sandra Gibney. "You can come at three o'clock in the morning, you can come at 3 o'clock in the afternoon."
The testing will continue non-stop until Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Gibney told WDEL's Rick Jensen Show, with families and friends starting to gather for holiday functions it's more important than ever to get tested for those around you.
"Understand that if you have dinner with someone else that's not in your pod or your tribe, you're having dinner with everybody that that person has been in contact with," said Gibney.
Gibney said the tests they are using are 80-percent accurate with 20-percent false negatives.
"If you're not having enough viral particles in your nares, or your nostrils, if you're very early in the disease process, you could potentially get a negative test," said Gibney.
The Newark Emergency Center is located at 324 East Main Street.