The defense for State Auditor Kathy McGuiness filed motions Wednesday to both acquit the convictions returned against her at the start of the month and, barring that, toss the previous case altogether and stand for a new trial.
In two beefy filings spanning around 100 combined pages on July 20, 2022, attorney Steven Wood of McCarter & English, LLP, laid out a number of significant claims, including among others that Attorney General Kathy Jennings and her prosecutorial team had engaged in "what is almost surely the largest Brady violation in Delaware history, measured in terms of volume."
McGuiness became the first elected statewide official to be found guilty during trial in Delaware. She was convicted of three misdemeanors, conflict of interest, structuring, and official misconduct. A jury did not find her guilty of the two most serious charges against her, theft and act of intimidation.
The Brady rule is named after a 1963 case, Brady v. Maryland, which ultimately established that exculpatory evidence found by prosecutors--evidence which would be favorable to the person standing trial, and work toward proving their innocence--must also be turned over to the defense.
Many of the claims made, at least in the motion for acquittal, rely heavily on arguments Wood already made to a jury. His Rule 29 motion essentially looks to establish that he believes the arguments he made during trial remain factual arguments beyond the trial, and that the jury was erroneous in its finding McGuiness guilty in light of the case he built.
A conflict of interest would only be established if Elizabeth "Saylar" McGuiness had been receiving special benefits by working in her position after being hired by her mom, but Wood said that the prosecution blatantly ignored other casual seasonal employees in the office whose treatment was the same or even often better than that of the younger McGuiness.
The structuring charge was another conviction Wood leaned on as being somewhat weak. It's a charge regarding which presiding Judge William C. Carpenter Jr. himself expressed incredulity to prosecutors when the case was still being heard in the New Castle County courts system, before being withdrawn and refiled in Kent County. But to Wood's point in his motion, the actions of McGuiness and her team in paying an established vendor were not only the result of high turnover and chaos in the Auditor's Office, and not malicious or attempted to be hidden in any way, but the motion said their actions literally don't meet the requirement for being the crime of which she is accused.
"A judgment of acquittal is appropriate when no 'rational trier of fact, viewing the evidence in light most favorable to the State, could find a defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of all the elements of the crime,'" the motion read.
Wood's second motion is for a new trial, filed under Rule 33, might be a tougher sell than the first--itself a motion that doesn't often gain traction in the court system--if only because it's accusatory against the court, and will be reviewed by Carpenter himself.
If the former motion is Wood making claim the jury made the wrong decisions after hearing what it heard, the latter motion is him stating the court and prosecution messed up their duties in some way.
The main allegations are that the state failed to provide that aforementioned exculpatory evidence, that the court allowed inappropriate character evidence composed mainly of personal grievances against McGuiness to be introduced, and then that the court defended Chief Special Investigator Frank Robinson.
While Wood was raking Robison over the coals toward the end of the trial, Wood says the court prohibited him from showing Robinson was making claims he knew to be false in the evidentiary search warrant, and that they defended his truthfulness in a prejudicial way.
"The Court’s defense of Investigator Robinson’s use of false statements as an 'investigative technique' runs squarely afoul of this constitutional prohibition," the motion said.
Wood faces an uphill battle trying to get either motion passed, as the move is a hail mary in legal terms. Both rules set forth "particularly difficult standards," according to United States v. Monestime, and it's exceedingly rare for a jury's decision to be upended. The burden for Wood is extremely high.
Before Carpenter issues a decision on either, Prosecutor Mark Denney and his team will have the opportunity to file their own rebuttal, arguing as to why the trial--and convictions--should be upheld.
Both filings can be read in their entirety below:
Rule 29
Rule 33