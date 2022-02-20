A cooking mishap in an RV landed a father and his young son in the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Deputies determined the 37-year-old father and his 1-year-old son were burned in a flash fire that ignited while family members were trying to start their RV's gas stove, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office said.
The family of eight was taking a break at the Delaware Welcome Center off I-95 on their way to Florida when the fire occurred.
The father was in stable condition when he was taken to Christiana Hospital, and his son was in stable condition when he was taken to Nemours Children's Hospital.
Both were expected to be released after treatment.