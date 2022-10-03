St. Mark's High School has launched the largest capital campaign in the school's more than 50-year history, "Renewing the Vision: The Campaign for Saint Mark’s High School."
School President Tom Fertal said the process of developing the campaign started prior to the pandemic during the school's first half century.
"So that 50th anniversary year we embarked on developing a master plan for the campus, which then of course leads to identifying things you want to do, and then you have to pay for them, hence, the capital campaign," said Fertal.
Fertal says the school has already received contribution commitments of $5.5 million towards the $8 million campaign goal which will cover multiple projects across the 50-acre campus.
"There's I guess maybe fifteen or sixteen individual projects that will all take place all throughout the campus indoor and outdoor," said Fertal. "Academics, student life, athletics, campus ministry, technology innovation, fine and performing arts, the beautiful part is there's money being spread across all those areas.
"A robotics lab, a new art studio, an outdoor pavilion," said Fertal. "The biggest single project is an actual building expansion off the main gym to build a state of the art fitness and training center."
Fertal said the school is already using cash-in-hand for some projects including an E-sports center which will begin operating in October.
The school held a launch party on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Among those in attendance were Bishop William Koenig from the Diocese of Wilmington and Governor John Carney, a 1974 graduate of St. Mark's. Carney's mother Ann, and former teacher Barbara Reilly, are honorary co-chairs of the campaign. The pair sent a combined 19 children through St. Mark's.