Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.