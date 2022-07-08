Saliesianum alum Stephen J. Mallozzi said he can still remember the moment in October 2016 when his family's life changed just before he was scheduled to go to a national go-kart event in Las Vegas.
"My family doctor shows up at my front door with scans of my dad's lungs and is in tears. He basically says, 'I'm so sorry, I don't know to tell you this, but he has Stage 4 Non-Small Cell Terminal Lung Cancer."
Six years after being given 6-9 months to live, Stephan A. Mallozzi will get to see his son live his dream by competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this weekend in Ohio (televised Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on FS1).
"He absolutely loves to watch me race, it's one of his favorite things in the world. I like to think it's part of what keeps him going in his fight against cancer."
Stephen J. started his kart racing career at age nine, after conquering the video game world.
"I walked upstairs to my dad after winning the championship on NASCAR Thunder 2004, and I said 'Dad, I am pretty good at these video games, I betcha I'd be great at this in real life," and he said 'that's not really how it works, son."
What did work was going to public indoor tracks, including one on Route 13 in Minquidale.
"My dad and I did that for four years. We went to Mid-Atlantic Grand Prix and raced rental go-karts. We broke track records, we went to other rental tracks to compete against their best drivers, we did all this until my dad eventually said 'this is really boring for me, I don't want to do this anymore, let's get you into a competition kart."
Competition karts treated Stephen J well, as he started to gain traction at events, only to see the upward trajectory stall with his dad's cancer diagnosis.
They made the difficult decision to go to Las Vegas for nationals, since they'd already paid for the experience.
"We decided that our family needed something to hang our hats on, so we went, and there, in dramatic fashion, I went from fifth to first in the final three corners, to take the win and win my first ever national race. I remember crying in my helmet."
It would be the last time for four years that Stephen J. would race.
SJ would pass the time by becoming a driving coach for organizations that gave him his first competitive rides, but on his 20th birthday, the racing itch came back.
"I was in a bad mood because I'd never gotten my chance to go to NASCAR, which is all I ever wanted. My dad walks into my room and asks why I'm hoping about. I said 'Dad, I never got my chance", he's like 'well, you want the truth, you gave up. I got sick and you quit."
Stephen J. started writing emails, including one to then-Sixers television announcer Marc Zumoff, who connected him to an Associate Producer at NBC, who happened to know Peter Cellino and Josh Reaume.
SJ said Cellino made a crucial call.
"He calls me within five minutes of the NBC reporter sending an email, and basically tells me not to go to California, 'it's not the opportunity you think it is. Come on down, move to Charlotte, I want your bags packed in three days and I'll see you here."
"Here" was the offices of Reaume Brothers Racing, and while Stephen J. was a student at the University of Virginia by this point, he followed the order and was at Reaume's office Monday morning.
Reaume initially didn't know who SJ was, but after Cellino arrived and said that SJ was going to be a future driver for the organization, the wheels began to go into motion.
"He started a driver development program, I ran some late models for him last year, and this year I submitted my application to be approved for running the truck series, and I got the answer I was hoping for. So now here we are, I'm sitting in the bed in Lexington, Ohio getting ready to head onto the track at 9 a.m. tomorrow (Friday) morning."
SJ had earned his opportunity, and after securing a key sponsorship with his former employer CompKart, he'll be on the road course at Mid-Ohio Speedway.
There's no guarantee for Mallozzi beyond this weekend's race, and he says he's okay with it.
"If I never pick up a steering wheel again after this, I will probably be content with myself. This is something that I have really pushed for because of my dad, and I had to work a lot harder than many people to get it."
SJ's dad is now six years past that initial terminal cancer timeline. The son said they've tried to keep a routine ahead of the biggest race of his career.
"My dad and I went to Outback tonight, it feels like we're kind of back to the good old days."
First or last, SJ said the best part of the entire experience is that he gets to share it with dad.
"I never expected him to be around to see it, to be honest with you. That fact that he is, makes this whole thing all the more surreal."
Saturday's race lasts 67 laps and 151 miles, but after the long road to the start line, it could just be a blur for a Mallozzi family bonded through racing.