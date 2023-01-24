Salesianum's Kareem Thomas and Isaiah Hynson each scored 12 points as the Sals took advantage of a tough shooting night by No. 1 Middletown for a 51-32 upset victory Tuesday night.
R.J. Johnson set the tone for the hosts with seven points in the opening quarter, while Middletown did not make a shot from the floor until there were 55 seconds remaining in the first half, with the Sals leading 26-7 at the break.
Middletown would go on a 10-0 run after that led swelled to 33-11, sparked by a pair of three-pointers by point guard Amir Hite, but the lead never got closer than 12, as Justin Hinds and Johnson hit three-pointers to stem the tide.
Needing a run, Middletown went cold again in the fourth quarter, again not hitting a shot from the floor, as they finished with a season-low 32 points.
Johnson finished with 10 points for the Sals, who improved to 6-6 on the year.
Middletown suffered their first in-state loss to drop to 10-2, despite 10 points from Ty'Renne Hynson. He had the only two points in the second quarter for the Cavs.
Middletown entered ranked No. 1 by First State Hoops Report, Salesianum was not in the Top 10.