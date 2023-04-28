Less than three years after opening Abessinio Stadium, Salesianum is getting another major gift to upgrade its sports facilities.
Anthony Fusco has donated $10 million to the Wilmington catholic school, aimed at transferring the natural turf fields on its campus to synthetic turf, along with building a new varsity baseball field.
When finished, the complex will have two full-sized, multi-purpose fields on the lower level with hillside seating, while on the upper level a varsity field with bleachers behind home plate would take the place of the current JV field.
The rendering does not include space for the school's six current tennis courts, although the school is working with the city and state to potentially move them to the Abessinio site, or somewhere else in the parks.
The school is also considering the construction of an additional indoor gym on the lower level, which would give the school additional space for gym classes and basketball practices beyond Birkenheuer Gymnasium.
Fusco's gift comes on the heels of the $16 million donated by the Rocco A. & Mary Abessinio Foundation to replace Baynard Stadium, giving Salesianum control of the property in a public-private partnership with the Delaware State Parks.
It's his second $10 million donation to the school, following a 2014 infusion to the school's endowment.
“I think Sallies does things the right way. I tell people all the time that I wish I had gone to Sallies. But for me, this is the next best thing: to make sure that other kids can go and that when they do, it’s an experience that gives them them the tools to be who they are and be that well," Fusco said in a statement.
Salesianum School President, Dr. Thomas Kardish said it will further elevate the school.
“We are extraordinarily fortunate to have people like Tony who, more than just understanding the value of the education and experience we provide, also possess the willingness to make cornerstone gifts which allow us to build upon the school’s rich foundation and legacy. While I am excited about all of the possibilities that are open to us in terms of programming and schedule with Fusco Fields, I am hopeful that this announcement is also a moment to express our gratitude to Tony for all that he has done to build God’s Kingdom here at 18th & Broom Streets.”
It's another high school athletic complex that will boast Fusco's name, after he helped fund Delaware Military Academy's football stadium and academic/arena dome on the charter school's campus starting in 2017.
When completed, Salesianum will now have access to three synthetic turf fields, while no traditional public high school above the C&D Canal even has one.