Salesianum's Isaiah Hynson concluded an amazing two games at the Bob Carpenter Center with 20 points as the Sals won their 3rd DIAA Boys Basketball Championship in school history 48-44 over William Penn Saturday night.
Hynson, who hit the game-winning shot against top-seeded Middletown on Thursday night to reach the final, worked his magic again, connecting on several driving runners, including one at the end of the third quarter to put the Sals up 39-32.
The junior did a carbon copy to start the fourth quarter, but William Penn would steadily work back into the game.
Jaiden Guy's jumper with 6:39 ended a 9-minute run without a field goal, sparking a 6-0 run that brought the contest to 41-38 with 3:52 left after Michael Wilmore's two free throws.
Kareem Thomas hit two free throws, where Salesianum was 13-15, to stretch the lead to 5, only to have Jalen Sample and Guy hit back-to-back hoops to get the Colonials within 43-42 with 1:56 to go.
Justin Hinds missed a layup, but his putback got the Sals back in front, before a driving layup by Guy again made it a 1-point game with :57 to go in regulation.
Hynson hit another driving shot in the lane to make it a three-point game, the and Colonials' attempt to tie came up short.
Thomas then hit a free throw to seal the victory for the Sals, who won state titles in 2014 and 2015 behind NBA 1st Round Pick Donte DiVincenzo.
Salesianum had been 2-6 in title games, including losing last year to Tower Hill.
Hynson finished with 20 points and 8 rebounds, while Kareem Thomas dropped 14 points with 6 rebounds, and Justin Hinds had 9 points and 7 rebounds.
The victory competes the first winter "Grand Slam" for the Sals, who also won the wrestling, swimming, and indoor track state championships.
William Penn, who was looking for their first title since 2009, got double-doubles from Guy (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Emmanuel Vonhm (10 points, 12 rebounds), and 13 points from Jalen Sample.