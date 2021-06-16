Salesianum has received a $12 million endowment from the father of Amazon's CEO aimed towards scholarships for Wilmington children and children of immigrants.
The Wilmington Catholic school said Jacklyn and Mike Bezos donated the money, with $10 million earmarked towards starting the Rev. James P. Byrne, OSFS Scholarship.
Miguel "Mike" Bezos, the father of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, was part of a group of 21 students who came from Cuba in 1960 as part of the State Department's Operation Pedro Pan, living just blocks away from Salesianum on Broom Street, and eventually graduated.
Father Byrne, who died in 2020, was in charge of what was called Casa de Sales, and in a statement released by the school, Bezos spoke about Byrne's impact.
"We have been blessed in significant ways. One of them, very early on in my refugee life, was to have arrived at Salesianum School and to be part of Casa de Sales where I was surrounded by other young refugees going through the same scary experience. The impact that Father Byrne had on me, as well as on the rest of us at Casa, has lasted a lifetime. To be able to recognize his commitment as a priest, teacher, mentor, and missionary, is a great joy for us. We hope that those who knew Father Byrne and those who identify with Salesianum's mission will join us in creating opportunities for more students with a variety of backgrounds to attend Salesianum and further enrich the student experience.
In a statement, Salesianum President Brendan Kennealey said Bezos' background guided his gift.
"Mike and Jackie understand the complex obstacles faced by underserved students and wanted to give these students the best path to success. Because of them, students from every neighborhood in Wilmington, and across the region, will have even greater access to a Salesianum education.´
The gift is the second largest in Salesianum history, behind the $16 million donated by Rocco and Mary Abessinio for the stadium named in their honor in 2020.