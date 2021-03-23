Salesianum School has selected a new president, who will take over at the helm this summer.
Thomas A. Kardish will become the fifth president in the private all-boys Catholic School's history and its second lay president, behind outgoing president Brendan Kennealey. Kardish was selected after a six-month search by the Salesianum Board of Trustees' presidential search committee and an executive search firm.
“From the moment I stepped onto campus, I instantly felt at home”, Kardish said in a prepared statement. “The sense of unanimity of mission and purpose was palpable, and the total buy-in, from students all the way up to the board, was very appealing for me. I want to thank the Oblates, Trustees, and the entire Salesianum family for their enthusiastic welcome.”
Kennealey who announced his resignation last year after a decade in that role.
Nicholas M. Marsini, Salesianum School’s Board Chairman, said Kennealey's strong leadership sets the stage for Kardish.
"Brendan was an outstanding leader whose accomplishments were simply remarkable. Brendan leaves Salesianum in an extraordinary position on which Tom, as our new president, will be building. I know that I speak for Salesians everywhere in expressing our sincerest appreciation to Brendan, as well as our enthusiasm in welcoming Tom to Salesianum to advance our shared mission and build on the many achievements during Brendan’s tenure," said Marsini in a prepared statement.
Kardish has previously served as president of all-girls Catholic college prep school, Villa Joseph Marie High School in Holland, Pennsylvania. Prior to that, he had a 30-year career in business, including global sales and marketing roles for multi-national pharmaceutical companies and entrepreneurship.
He's a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard University with an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School. Kardish is currently pursuing a doctorate in leadership and innovation from New York University.