Salesianum says it plans to support all of its families affected by COVID-19, making sure that's not the reason their student would leave the school.
In a letter sent to Salesianum's alumni, parents, and supporters, President Brendan Kennealey announced they are seeding a COVID Emergency Financial Aid Fund for families with $500,000, with the Board of Trustees committing an additional $160,000.
"We were seeing families who two weeks ago had dual income, and then overnight they went from that to no income," Kennealey told WDEL. "They were in the restaurant industry or the hotel industry, or another industry hit hard, and all of a sudden they were out of work. We knew that we were going to have to something pretty significant to help families."
The reason was simple, they didn't want to leave any of their brotherhood behind at the school whose tuition is $16,500 a year.
"Our mantra was anyone who is associated with Salesianum today, should be going forward through the pandemic. No one should leave as a result of financial implications as a result."
Kennealey credited operating surpluses from a strong enrollment along with financial management in creating the reserve that they're pulling on for the money.
In addition, there is another $500,000 going to an Employee Relief Fund for their faculty and staff in case of medical bills and lost income of a spouse/partner as a result of the virus.
Salesianum's decision comes at a time where Delaware's schools have been ordered closed by Governor John Carney's state of emergency, although the Sals have been learning virtually.
Kennealey said he's been in contact with his students to get a sense for how it is going.
"They've said for the most part it's gone really well. They like the flexibility, teachers are available when they need it. Obviously there are hiccups, but overall, it's been pretty good."
Among the hiccups are the real-life experiences that are missing when the Broom Street building in Wilmington is basically empty.
"As monumental of a task as it was to get all of our classes from brick and mortar to 100% online, I think what is harder to replicate is the Salesianum experience that is not strictly in the classroom, and that's what we're working really hard on.
"It's making sure we're connected to kids, that kids feel they're supported. The kids who are anxious, especially in moments like this, that they have outreach to them when we are literally isolating themselves, that they don't feel that additional burden."
There are burdens for many in this COVID-19 pandemic, but Salesianum is trying to at least cast one fear aside for its families as the calendar flips to April.