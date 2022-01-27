Salesianum-alum Brian O'Neill will wrap up his fourth NFL season with a trip to the 2022 Pro Bowl.
The Minnesota Vikings right tackle, and former Delaware high school Lineman of the Year, was selected as an injury replacement, after Tampa Bay's Tristan Wirfs suffered an ankle injury in their Divisional Round loss this past weekend.
O'Neill received 3 of the 50 Associated Press All-Pro votes at right tackle, and did not allow a sack until Week 18 this season.
The 26-year-old was named a captain for the Vikings this past season, and signed a multi-year extension going into 2021.