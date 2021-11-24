Jake Ross of DIAA Division 1 state champion Salesianum has been named the 2021 Delaware High School Boys Soccer Player of the Year by the state's coaches.
Ross scored both goals in the Sals' 2-0 victory over Caesar Rodney in the state championship game.
The honor earned him a spot on the United Soccer Coaches National All-American Team.
Five players earned USCAA Regional All-American nods: St. Georges'' Zack Fantine, Caravel's Miles Hood, Indian River's Jordan Illian, CR's Thaddeus Glasser, and Appo's TJ Hastings.
The remaining members of the "Top XI" were Sussex Academy's Michael Daniello, Middletown's Jaden Howard, Wilmington Charter's Cole Stitik, Sussex Central's Anthony Prado-Moreno, and William Penn's Steven Thompson.
The Delaware High School Soccer Coaches Association went on to select 14 more people onto their "First Team" along with Second and Third Teams.
2021 DHSSCA First XI
Jake Ross - Salesianum - Jr. (Player of the Year/USCAA National A-A)
Zack Fantine - St. Georges - Sr. (USCAA Regional A-A)
Miles Hood - Caravel - Jr. (USCAA Regional A-A)
Jordan Illian - Indian River - Jr. (USCAA Regional A-A)
Thaddeus Glasser - Caesar Rodney - Jr. (USCAA Regional A-A)
TJ Hastings - Appoquinimink - Jr. (USCAA Regional A-A)
Michael Daniello - Sussex Academy - Sr.
Jaden Howard - Middletown - Jr.
Cole Stitik - Charter of Wilmington - Jr.
Anthony Prado-Moreno - Sussex Central - Sr.
Steven Thompson - William Penn - Sr.
2021 DHSSCA First Team
Cristofer Torres Romero - Delcastle - So.
Christopher Lopez-Ayllon - McKean - Sr.
Tejan Bangura - Brandywine - Sr.
Jesus Gomez-Gutierrez - Glasgow - Sr.
Vicente Lopez-Camacho - McKean - Jr.
Declan Kirby - DMA - Jr.
Jake Wohlar - Charter of Wilmington - Sr.
Ben Meredith - Archmere - Sr.
Daniel Tebar-Gomez - Caesar Rodney - Sr.
Gabino Escobar-Lopez - Sussex Central - Sr.
Mason Ball - Delmar - Sr.
Alessio Cristanetti-Walker - Friends - Jr.
Thomas Vanni - Tower Hill - Jr.
Liam Hurtt - St. Andrew's - Sr.
Reese Peddrick - Salesianum - Sr.
Noah Holgado - Salesianum - Sr.
Dan Otlowski - Saint Mark's - So.
Michael Cooke - Caravel - Jr.
Andrew Wenger - Saint Mark's - Sr.
State Coach of the Year: Dan Swasey, Saint Mark's
State Asst. Coach of the Year: Anthony Tiberi, Delcastle
Large School Coach of the Year: D.C. Lavender, Caesar Rodney
Large School Asst. Coach of the Year: Anthony Tiberi, Delcastle
Small School Coach of the Year: Eugene Hayes, Woodbridge
Small School Asst. Coach of the Year: Brandt Mais, Indian River
Private/Parochial Coach of the Year; Dan Swasey, Saint Mark's
Private/Parochial Asst. Coach of the Year: Nick Mussaccio, Caravel
2021 DHSSCA Second Team
Cesar Lopez - St. Georges - Sr.
Robert Delgado-Teodoro - Delcastle - Jr.
Miguel Sanches - St. Georges - Sr.
Michael Davalos - William Penn - Sr.
Lester Saenz-Marquez - Dickinson - Sr.
Trevor Pidgeon - Brandywine - Sr.
Ian MacTurk - Concord - Jr.
Luis Castillo-Trujillo - McKean - Sr.
Lucas Parks - Newark Charter - Jr.
Francisco Turcios-Ramos - Conrad - Sr.
Sean Bogan - DMA - Jr.
Joseph Eyiolowope - DMA - Sr.
Tate Wisniewski - Caesar Rodney - Sr.
Kade Seip - Polytech - Sr.
Brandon Zelaya-Hernandez - Milford - Sr.
Aldo Hernandez-Becerra - Cape Henlopen - So.
Diego Berduo-Gutierrez - Laurel - Jr.
Blake Morgan - Indian River - Sr.
Jack Ford - Delmar - Sr.
Bruno Yeh - Friends - Sr.
Ike Lawrence - St. Andrew's - Sr.
Brandon Lewis - Sanford - Jr.
Jon Lennon - Saint Mark's - Jr.
Tanner Brentlinger - Salesianum - Jr.
Matthew McFadden - Salesianum - Sr.
Kaden Childs - Caesar Rodney - Sr.
Caelin Campbell - Newark Charter - Sr.
Sawyer Ott - Caesar Rodney - Jr.
Kerry Perez-Perez - Sussex Central - Sr.
Zain Akhtar - Caravel - Jr.
2021 DHSSCA Third Team
Klein Gyamfi - Middletown - So.
Jaeden Spotwood - Appoquinimink - Sr.
Anthony Gonzalez - Delcastle - Sr.
Michael Reif - Hodgson - Sr.
Drew Manocchio - Brandywine - Jr.
Liam Kehoe - Concord - Sr.
Aiden Conover - Odessa - So.
Gabriel Pust - Brandywine - Jr.
Adam Linton - Archmere - Sr.
Matt Capretto - Charter of Wilmington - Jr.
Ben Gugerty - Newark Charter - Sr.
Jonathan Daniel - MOT Charter - Jr.
Zion Ackah - Smyrna - So.
Shareef Jones - Sussex Tech - Sr.
Jerry Velasquez-Mazariegos - Sussex Central - Sr.
Nicholas Panyko - Cape Henlopen - Jr.
Sonley Dessin - Seaford - Sr.
Ian Hayes - Woodbridge - Jr.
Dane Shuart - Indian River - Sr.
Chaz Manolakos - Friends - Jr.
Evan Cox - Tatnall - Sr.
Tony Wang - St. Andrew's - Sr.
Mason Csapo - Caravel - Fr.
William McDermott - Salesianum - Sr.
Chad Dohl - Saint Mark's - So.
Ty Hudson - Sussex Academy - Sr.
Niko Triantafillou - Archmere - Sr.
Garrison Eaby - Dover - Sr.
Myles Mitchell - St. Georges - Sr.
Trevor Sullivan - Caesar Rodney - Fr.