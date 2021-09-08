Salesianum alum Brian O'Neill has signed a multi-year extension to stay with the Minnesota Vikings, with reportedly one of the richest contracts at his position in the NFL.
ESPN is reporting O'Neill's deal is worth $92.5 million over five years, with Adam Schefter saying that would make him the second-highest paid right tackle in the league.
LIVE: T Brian O'Neill talks to the media after signing his multiyear contract extension https://t.co/8PPUYVq5f1— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 8, 2021
O'Neill was a second-round pick of the Vikings in 2018, and took over the starting right tackle job in Mid-October. He's made 42 starts for Minnesota.
The multi-sport athlete was the 2014 DSBA Delaware High School Boys Basketball Player of the year for Salesianum, leading that school to its first-ever state championship alongside current Milwaukee Buck Donte DiVincenzo.
O'Neill went on to the University of Pittsburgh before going on to the NFL.
O'Neill is the nephew of Delaware Governor John Carney.