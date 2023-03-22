There will be a Salesianum reunion in the Midwest, as Super Bowl winning linebacker Troy Reeder signed to join his high school classmate Brian O'Neill on the Minnesota Vikings.
The 2014 Salesianum alum Reeder spent last season as a backup and special teamer on the Los Angeles Chargers after winning Super Bowl LVI and starting 25 out of 49 games with the L.A. Rams.
Reeder was undrafted out of the University of Delaware, but had 81 and 91 tackles his last two seasons with the Rams, before dropping back to 11 last year with the Chargers.
Reeder will be reunited with O'Neill, the Vikings starting right tackle. The duo came back to Delaware last summer to host a football clinic at the Chase Fieldhouse.