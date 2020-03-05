Sallie Mae announced Thursday a new CEO would take the helm come April 2020.
According to a release from the organization, current CEO Raymond Quinlan will step down to be succeeded by Johnathan Witter, currently the Chief Customer Officer of Hilton Worldwide Holdings.
“I am excited to assume the role as Sallie Mae’s next CEO," Witter said. "Sallie Mae has a rich history of helping students build prosperous futures and, as their needs grow and change, we will be there to support them. I look forward to working closely with the Board, management team, and talented employees to leverage the company’s momentum and competitive position to realize the value inherent in Sallie Mae.”
Quinlan will stay on as Chairman of the Board to assist with the transition through mid-June for the company's annual shareholder meeting.
"Mr. Witter is an industry veteran who brings nearly three decades of executive leadership, banking expertise, and operational management to Sallie Mae," the release said.
Prior to Hilton, Witter worked at Capital One as President of Retail and Direct Banking, COO of Morgan Stanley's Retail Banking Group, and Executive Vice President and Head of General Bank Distribution at Wachovia.
“It has been a great privilege to lead Sallie Mae for over six years, and I am proud of what we have accomplished and how well-positioned the company is for continued success,” said Quinlan. “Together, we have established Sallie Mae as an industry leader with an important mission – providing millions of students with access and opportunity through higher education. I am confident it’s the right time to transition the company to its next generation of leadership, and that under Jon, Sallie Mae will continue to perform and deliver on its long-term growth plans.”