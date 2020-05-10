If a COVID-19-related job loss has made it hard to feed your family, help is available.
The Salvation Army, along with their partners like the Food Bank of Delaware, have been helping the needy since this crisis began, said Captain Tim Sheehan.
"We're in the emergency service every day helping families, and it's just a matter of increasing our ability, and the beauty, if you will, of being a national organization is knowing that you have those resources (that) in normal times you can reach out to," said Sheehan.
Sheehan said they can help in a lot of ways.
"We are able to provide for families who come through our door each day for food, for other crisis assistance, (and) the Salvation Army's set up (what) I'm gonna call a hotline for folks if they just wanna call and talk to somebody and just need a little emotional support, or something," said Sheehan.
Sheehan said the pandemic has led to a significant increase in food requests, and those in need can visit Salvation Army food pantries in Sussex and New Castle Counties from 9 a.m. to noon every day, and from 9 to 11 a.m. in Kent County.
You can get more information at pa.salvationarmy.org/delaware-command.