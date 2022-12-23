Donations are running short at at a critical time for The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Drive.
Leaders of the organization said Friday that contributions in its Wilmington area were about 29% behind last year. The Salvation Army's Angel Tree drive to provide gifts for children in need is just one component of what it tries to do, according to Lt. Col. Larry Ashcraft, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division. It is involved with emergency food distribution, housing assistance, shelter, prevention of human trafficking and many other services.
Also, demand for those services has been rising.
Ashcraft said one reason for the drop-off may be a shortage of bell-ringers.
"Part of that is a lack of volunteers, people just coming back from COVID," Ashcraft said.
Also, Ashcraft said The Salvation Army has been affected by a different sort of "triple-demic." -- rain, snow and bitterly cold temperatures have all arrived right before Christmas.
In addition to dropping change and bills into red kettles, Ashcraft says contributions can be made online or even the old-fashioned way by check. The virtual Red Kettle Drive continues at SalvationArmyPenDel.org
"And we're confident that people who have come to our rescue before will continue to do it," Ashcraft said.