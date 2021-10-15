A half-mile, no-cost move by the Salvation Army is the first step in Wilmington's planned revitalization of the eastern bank of the Wilmington Riverfront.
Dubbed "Wilmington East", the $100 million project is slated to begin with the $30 million Phase 1 in Fall 2022 that was paid for from a Capitol Bond Bill.
Before they could get to that point, the Riverfront Development Corporation had to sort out what to do with the Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center at 107 S. Market Street.
"The road network that we want to create goes right through their building, so that was the main reason we had to relocate them," Riverfront Development Corporation Executive Director Megan McGlinchey told Wilmington City Council on Thursday.
She said the relocation to S. Walnut Street and Judy Johnson Drive (New Sweden Street), just north of the 76ers/Chase Fieldhouse, will be an even swap, with no extra expenses for the Salvation Army, which will retain its thrift store and donation center, along with another hallmark of the facility.
"The 80-bed adult rehabilitation center, so they have 70 beds for men, and 10 beds for women. We'll be replacing that facility in-kind."
Once moved, Phase 1 will begin, which consists of about a 16-month project of road construction, with two key aspects being the creation of a South Orange Street between South Market Street and the river, along with the 3,700 foot Riverwalk, which will mirror the one on the western bank of the Christina.
Construction of mixed-use structures is expected in Phase 2, which is tentatively planned to begin in early 2024.
McGlinchey told council some of the highlights for Riverfront East include "The Bend" and the "Central Green", which are seen as potential gathering places for farmers markets and evening concerts.
The Riverwalk will also include an independent bike section, something that is lacking on the western version, which connects to the Jack Markell Trail, a popular back-and-forth to New Castle.
McGlinchey was asked by Council President Trippi Congo and Councilwoman Shané Darby if the Riverfront Corporation would commit to a percentage of city-owned Diverse Business Enterprises and Small Business Enterprises working on the project.
"It's a requirement that DBE and SBE contractors are solicited for the work, and then we will base our decisions on awarding those contracts on what that mix of DBE and SBE contractors are.
"I think we're willing to discuss it, but we're not going to limit ourselves to a number. Our goal is to get as much participation as possible. It's a new program board passed and came up with, and decided is important to us. We're happy to discuss it, but we think we will exceed it."
The Riverfront Development Corporation is projecting 179 jobs will be created during phase 1, as they begin the work on 86 acres of land, of which 35 acres will be developable, and 13 acres will remain open space.
There is anticipated to be 1.9 million sq. ft. of office space, with 4.7 million sq. ft. of residential space created.
McGlinchey said there is planned to be some sort of a bike path or bike lane using A Street from Southbridge, but was not certain how, or if, there would be a connection to the new bike lanes being built on 4th Street in Center City.