A Delaware House Bill that would allow for day-of voter registration has passed both houses of Legislative Hall.
The Delaware Senate passed House Substitute 1 to House Bill 25 14-7 on party lines Wednesday, which would give unregistered voters the chance to join the voter rolls in presidential primary, primary, special, and general elections starting this Fall, if Governor Carney signs the legislation.
Senator Trey Paradee (D-Dover) was challenged by his Republican colleagues why the deadline to register needed to be moved from the fourth Saturday before the election.
"Maybe they're just turning 18, maybe they've just been granted their citizenship, maybe they've just had their felony expunged from their record, there's a variety of instances where someone may find themselves in a new area, or find themselves newly eligible to vote."
Republican state Sen. Bryant Richardson (Laurel/Delmar) attempted a failed amendment that would make the day-of-election registration ballots provisional, and placed into a separate pile.
"I don't see any reason that we can't keep those separate just in case there is a very close race, because I think that it's very important that the person who has the top number of votes is the one that gets elected."
Delaware Election Commissioner Anthony Albence said that technology has moved beyond a paper list printed before election day, but rather voter information can be updated on a real-time system where information is shared with all of Delaware's polling locations.
"If the voter would attempt to vote at another location, that would be indicated in the poll books. The would be a preventative measure for the person trying to vote more than once."
Under the bill, any eligible Delaware resident could go to the polls, register, and vote as long as they show a valid government-issued ID or photo ID card, or a current document with name and address such as a bank statement or utility bill.
Another part of the voting reform package, Senate Bill 320, cleared the House Administration Committee Wednesday, but needs to go through Appropriations, before any vote on the House floor.
SB 320 would allow Delaware voters to request a vote-by-mail ballot within 7-30 days of an election.