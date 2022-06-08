A bill that would allow Delaware voters to register on Election Day passed in the Delaware House of Representatives on Tuesday.
Delaware currently cuts off voter registration for an election four Saturdays prior to Election Day, but House Bill 25 would give voters an opportunity at the polls with specific forms of identification.
Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker (D-Wilmington) said the extra time opens up voting to the largest possible pool.
"Currently, we have an arbitrary deadline several weeks before an election to register to vote which disenfranchises potential voters. Upon missing this deadline, they are unable to cast ballots, even if they meet all other eligibility requirements. This is an outdated and unfair practice. Election Day registration has existed in several states for decades and is proven to safely and effectively increase voter turnout. It is time for Delaware to be a leader in our nation, join other states, take this important step toward removing voting barriers and finally enfranchising our constituents."
HB25 spells out acceptable IDs as a valid government photo ID, or a document displaying the name and address of the person wishing to vote, including a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck, all of which must be issued within 60 days of the registration date.
It is the list of those provisions, particularly those not being a photo ID, which brought the criticism of some Republican members of the House, including state Rep. Bryan Shupe (R-Milford).
"These forms of IDs are not really identifying the person, as we say, unless there is a provisional way for the Department of Elections to research and check that."
To that end, a Republican-backed amendment was offered that would have allowed those registering to vote on Election Day to cast a provisional ballot, which would be pooled separately and counted upon confirmation the voter was qualified to cast that ballot.
It failed in a party line vote that included 14 "yes," 26 "no" votes with one legislator absent.
State Election Commissioner Anthony Albence was asked what power the Department of Elections has if someone wanted to try to game the system by registering twice on the same day at different polling locations.
"We're not a law enforcement agency, but there are potential criminal sanctions for an individual misrepresenting themselves or providing false information in the process of registering," he said.
Albence added that Delaware's election log updates nearly in real-time, so if someone used the same information to register to vote at two different places, their second ballot would be "red screened," which would cause the department to investigate whether there's a problem or potentially fraud.
Albence also told the House that Delaware coordinates its election system with several other states, to try to sort out whether someone is voting in different states, which also helps clear Delaware's log if someone has moved out of the First State.
His answers didn't satisfy most Republicans, who mostly voted against HB25. But Rep. Lyndon Yearick (R-Camden) voted in favor of the measure after saying he had been against same-day registration in the past.
"I've advocated to show a valid ID when you vote, proper identification, is the best way to ensure one vote for one person."
His vote brought the final tally to a 24-13 (four absent) victory for HB25, which now heads to the Senate Elections and Government Affairs Committee.
Dorsey Walker admitted the same-day system could have issues, but is willing to trust the elections office will sort through the legal hurdles.
"Nothing is foolproof, I'll be honest with you, but the Department of Elections under the leadership of Commissioner Albence, I have a lot of confidence in them getting this right."