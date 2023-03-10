Dallas Pierce's steal and layup sparked a game-ending 12-0 run as Sanford defeated Ursuline for the 2023 DIAA Girls Basketball Championship 58-46.
Sanford had lost the last two state title games, and had seen a 14-point lead evaporate on Hannah Kelley's putback with 3:51 to go.
A seemingly crucial moment happened with 3:29 to go, when Sanford's Zy Kilgoe was injured in a transition play, and exited the tie game.
It did not matter, as Pierce stole the ball from Ursuline, and turned it into the fastbreak hoop.
Tyler Edwards followed with a jumper after a Zoe Kashner steal and assist, and then Sanford's Jada Snow, Pierce (4), and Zashner combined to go 8-for-8 at the line in the final minute to lock the game.
The run capped a huge night for Pierce, who finished her career with exactly 1,000 points following a 24-point, 6 -ebound, 2-steal performance.
Snow addded 13 points and 7 rebounds, while Kilgoe bucketed 12 points with 4 rebounds.
Jezelle Banks led Ursuline with 15 points, with fellow 8th grader Taylor Brown scoring 8 along with freshman Skylar Bolden.
Sanford scored the first 9 points in the contest, Ursuline the next 8, and then a 9-2 Sanford response, helping keep Sanford in front until there was 4:54 to play, but Ursuline could never clear past the summit.
The Warriors have now played in the last four contested state championship games, winning in 2019 and 2023.
It is the 6th title in school history, joining 2014, 2011, 2010, and 1994.
Ursuline was making their first title game trip since winning in 2017, they had won their last four title games dating back to a 2007 loss.
Before the girls championship, Appoquinimink won the Special Olympics Unified State Championship 23-10 over Mount Pleasant.
EJ Pierce led the Jaguars with 8 points, who got 6 points from Waymon Elliott.
2022 Delaware Football Lineman of the Year Elijah Husser played his Unified Partner role to perfection, dishing out 5 assists to go with 9 rebounds.
Mount Pleasant, who was playing in their first title game, got 4 points each from James Simmons and Marcus James.