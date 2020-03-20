Sanford's Allie Kubek has been named the 2019-20 Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
The future Towson Tiger had the Warriors into the Final Four when the season was shut down due to the State of Emergency brought about by COVID-19.
Four of the First Team members were still alive in the tournament, with only Padua's Michelle Kozicki, heading to LaSalle next year, having been eliminated.
Conrad sisters Julie and Stefanie Kulesza once again appeared on the First Team together for the second straight year.
Cape Henlopen's Dania Cannon and Abbey Hearn were both named to the second team, they were also still alive in the state tournament when it was shut down.
Makaila Carter of A.I. duPont was the only Blue Hen Conference player selected. She guided an A.I. program that had to forfeit half its games last season for lack of interest to an 11-9 regular season and the Flight B championship.
2019-2020 DSBA DELAWARE GIRLS BASKETBALL FIRST TEAM
- Allie Kubek, Sanford, sr. (Player of the Year)
- Michelle Kozicki, Padua, sr.
- Julie Kulesza, Conrad, sr.
- Stefanie Kulesza, Conrad, jr.
- Ber'Nyah Ward-Mayo, Saint Elizabeth, sr.
2019-2020 DSBA DELAWARE GIRLS BASKETBALL SECOND TEAM
- Yaa'Yaa Afriyie, Polytech, sr.
- Dania Cannon, Cape Henlopen, sr.
- Abbey Hearn, Cape Henlopen, sr.
- India Johnston, Caravel, so.
- Ja'Nylah Whittlesey, Conrad, jr.
2019-2020 DSBA DELAWARE GIRLS BASKETBALL THIRD TEAM
- Cha'Kya Johnson, Woodbridge, jr.
- Serena Pluta, Saint Mark's, jr.
- Janeira Scott, Woodbridge, jr.
- Fiona Teaney, Archmere, sr.
- Kanisa Tucker, Sanford, sr.
2019-2020 DSBA DELAWARE GIRLS BASKETBALL HONORABLE MENTION
- Mekhia Applewhite, Cape Henlopen, so.
- Emma Brown, Wilmington Charter, so.
- Makalia Carter, A.I. duPont, sr.
- Breionna Dodson, Tatnall, sr.
- Alyssa Faville, Conrad, sr.
- Izzy Gioffre, Archmere, sr.
- Tamyah Jones, Dover, sr.
- Olivia Lynch, Saint Elizabeth, jr.
- Julie McCarron, Saint Elizabeth, sr.
- Jada McCullough, Caesar Rodney, jr.
- Reese Mullins, Tower Hill, jr.
- Naia Pulliam, Saint Elizabeth, jr.
- Emily Rzucidlo, Ursuline, jr.
- Madison Stewart, Archmere, sr.