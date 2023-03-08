Sanford and Ursuline advanced to the 2023 DIAA Girls Basketball Championship Game with decisive semifinal victories on Wednesday night.
Ursuline defeated Woodbridge 62-47 in the first semifinal, while Sanford demolished defending-champion Caravel 63-20.
No. 2 Ursuline fell behind No. 11 Woodbridge 8-1 at the start after three-pointers from Payton Keeler and Reghan Robinson, but the tide of the game quickly reversed, with Ursuline's 8th grade duo of Taylor Brown and Jezelle Banks combining for 17 first-quarter points to lead 21-17 after eight minutes.
Freshman forward Skylar Bolden became Ursuline's second-quarter centerpiece, scoring 8 of her team's 12 points in the stanza, as the lead swelled to 33-23 at the half, despite Robinson's 10 first-half points for Woodbridge.
Woodbridge made a run after halftime, getting the game to within four points after another Robinson three-pointer, but Ursuline steadyily pulled away, helped by three triples from freshman Emma Anthony.
Banks finished with 21 points, with Brown adding 17, Anthony 11, and Boldin 10 for Ursuline, who shot 50% from the floor in the game.
Robinson led Woodbridge with 20 points.
In the nightcap, it was over quickly as Sanford's defense prevented Caravel from getting any easy looks at the basket, while Zy Gilgoe scored 10 first-quarter points to cap a 17-4 start to the game.
Caravel went into halftime shooting just 12% from the floor, as the deficit pushed to 31-9 at intermission.
Sanford's defense remained relentless in the third, as the Bucs went 1-for-13 (7.7%) from the field in the quarter, while six different Warriors found the basket, ultimately starting a running clock with the lead getting to 51-12 after three quarters.
Kilgoe and Dallas Pierce led Sanford with 14 points each, while Tyler Edwards and Zoe Kashner dropped in 11, with fellow starter Jada Snow chipping in 9.
This will be the fifth all-time championship meeting between Ursuline and Sanford, and the third between current coaches John Noonan (Ursuline) and Marcus Thompson (Sanford).
Ursuline won their 2016 meeting 39-34 during a three-year run as state titlists, while the Raiders won the 2012 contest 49-29. Ursuline also defeated Sanford in the 1992 title game 55-50, while Sanford won the 1994 game 57-46.
Ursuline will look for their 18th state girls basketball title, and fourth since 2015.
Sanford is aiming for their 6th championship in their 8th championship game appearance since 2010 (4-3).
Tip-off Friday night is at 7 p.m. at the Bob Carpenter Center, with coverage on WDEL beginning at 6:30.