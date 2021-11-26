A number of popular characters from Elsa and Anna, local star Rocky Bluewinkle, Star Wars villains, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, will be in Wilmington Saturday for the Wilmington Jaycees 55th annual Christmas Parade. But the real star of the show is Santa.
"We're happy to have him, and we're always first on his list," said parade organizer Mark Oller.
Oller tells WDEL Santa is psyched to make his triumphant return to Wilmington after taking last year off due to COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions. This year, he'll be on-board his sleigh, will close out the parade, and at the end of the route, he'll be taking kids' letters.
"Santa's elves will collect [the letters] at the end of the parade along the parade route, and if the children have their name and full address as part of the envelope, Wilmington Jaycees work with Santa and his elves to make sure that each child gets a response from Santa before Christmas."
Local high schools will also be well-represented.
"We're going to have marching bands from Salesianum, Cab Calloway, William Penn, and McKean; we're bringing down the Duffy's String Band from Philadelphia," said Oller.
This year's parade has a new stepping off point -- 2nd and Market streets.
"We're going to proceed all the way up Market, the grandstand will be at 10th, and the parade will officially end at 11th and Market, so plenty of places along the parade route for people to get a good view," he said.
You may also see some stepped up security after a driver plowed into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, leaving five people dead and four dozen people injured. Oller said the parade route will be blocked off in several directions.
"We have always had a very strong working relationship with the Wilmington Police Department, and they just do a fantastic job--not only having street closures--but also having a physical presence along the parade route, and that is going to continue this year," said Oller. "Obviously, the events in Wisconsin are just heartbreaking, but we're optimistic that we have the proper measures in place here to have a very safe parade-going environment."
Several years ago the Wilmington Jaycees moved the Christmas parade from Black Friday to Small Business Saturday to help promote the official beginning of the holiday season downtown.
"This event is always--not only about bringing the community together to provide great entertainment, but to remind people we have a fantastic downtown community--we have great stores, great restaurants, and this is just a way too hopefully remind people c'mon on downtown to not only watch the parade, but do some shopping, have lunch."
Oller said the parade's return brings him a tremendous sense of joy.
"Last year was so hard--for so many reasons--that we had to suspend the parade, but we're very happy to be back this year. Obviously, we still want people to be safe, but this is, of course, and outdoor event, and so it'll hopefully be great for everybody to come out."
It'll be a bright sunny, but chilly, day with the forecast showing a high of 44 degrees. At the stepping off point at 11 a.m., expect temperatures to be in the upper 30s.
"Dress in layers, and it'll just be great to get everybody--not only ready for the holidays--but to slowly return to some normal activity."