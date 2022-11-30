Santa Claus has a naughty and nice list and is checking it twice; that goes for kids and chimneys.
Rockwood Mansion and museum is hosting a jolly open house, which will include educating families on the hazards of not having your fireplace inspected.
Claus has confirmed that he does not in fact enjoy being covered from head to foot in ashes and soot.
"Get your chimney inspected yearly, and make sure that it's safe," says Claus. "If your chimney's a little small, don't worry. I have some magic dust that I can have in the chimney to help me get down."
The Rockwood Mansion has been standing for over 160 years and has been kept up by historical preservation and restoration experts like Ryan Grover, who says that other old Delawarean buildings need to have professionals come to your home to avoid a nice night of roasting chestnuts on an open fire turning into a nightmare before Christmas.
"If you have any sorts of concerns or worries about [your chimney], you should definitely bring an engineer in to try to take a look at it and make sure it's operating the way it should," Grover says. "This is especially important for those who are buying an old house for the first time."
I was able to sit down with the world's most recognized and decorated philanthropist himself, Santa Claus, who warns children and their families to be safe this holiday season with their chimneys and trees.
"Definitely keep your trees well-watered and unplug your lights when you're not at home, because if you leave and they're plugged in, something could happen," Claus says.
Rockwood coordinator, Suzy Casey, says parking and shuttles will be available for the free activities, performances, and holiday lights.
"We have shuttle buses," says Casey, explaining how patrons can get from where they parked, as the mansion has limited parking. "We don't do any on-site parking, but we have parking over at the Rockwood Office Park."
Don't worry: there are more than 8 days of fun available for patrons to visit. For more information about Rockwood's festivities can be found online here.
Chimney and fire hazard information can be found through your local fire station.