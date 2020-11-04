Sarah McBride has made history, becoming the first transgender person in the U.S. to be elected to a state Senate seat.
McBride, 30, will represent the area where she grew up in District 1, which encompasses Claymont, Bellefonte, and part of Wilmington. The seat was previously held for decades by Harris McDowell, who did not run for re-election.
Though her election is a landmark moment, McBride, in an interview on election night, told WDEL her identity never came up in conversations with voters.
"Because I was focused on...the issues that matter to me neighbors and this community--issues of health care, education, good-paying jobs with real benefits like paid family and medical leaves, the need for criminal justice reform, and so from the start of this campaign, I've been focused on the issues that I know are keeping so many people in this community up at night; they're the issues that have kept me up at night," she said.
She said Tuesday night's results show voters aren't casting their ballots based on identity.
"They're judging candidates based on what they bring to the table, on their ideas, on their experience, and they're looking for a hopeful, positive inclusive message that really tackles the issues most to them," she said.
However, McBride understands her election will be an inspiration to the LGBTQ community.
"I didn't run to make history to make headlines. I ran to make a difference in this community, but I am mindful that the results this evening could send a really hopeful and comforting message to a young person, here in Delaware or potentially somewhere else, who's trying to figure out how they fit into this world, who's struggling with their place in this world, that this democracy is big enough for them--that their voice matters. That tonight we could send that message that could be potentially, not just life-affirming, but life-changing and life-saving. I know how much of a difference it would have made for me, as a kid, to have seen something like this."