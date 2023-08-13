Two men, one a pedestrian and the other a motorcyclist, were injured, one critically, after they were hit by cars Saturday.
The victim of the second accident, a man about 30 years old, had been walking in the 300 block of South Maryland Avenue shortly before 10 p.m when he was hit, New Castle County Paramedics said.
The man was treated at the scene for head, arm, leg and possible internal injuries,and was in critical condition when he was taken to Christiana Hospital.
A bit more than 5 hours earlier, Paramedics along with Hockessin Fire Company EMS personnel and a State Police helicopter, were dispatched to Limestone and Little Baltimore Roads.
A 31-year-old man was involved in a crash between a car and his motorcycle, and was in stable condition when he was airlifted to Christiana Hospital to be treated for arm, leg and possible internal injuries.
Delaware State Police are investigating both accidents.