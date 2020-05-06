Restaurants in Delaware and across the nation have been uprooted by the coronavirus pandemic, forced to shutter their doors and lay off tens of thousands of employees, and with the shutdown in its seventh week, restaurants' futures are looking bleak.
The Delaware Restaurant Association estimates nearly half of the state's restaurants didn't even reopen for carry-out or take-out orders, as permitted under the governor's executive order.
"They felt that the model of carry-out just didn't work for them. It's really worse than everybody thinks. Right now three out of four jobs that are restaurant and food service-related are gone...that's a total, right now, just in the state of Delaware of about 30,000 workers, which by far, we are the single most affected industry in the state from this crisis," said Carrie Leishman, president and CEO of the Delaware Restaurant Association (DRA).
And some of those jobs may not be coming back, fueling the crisis further. In April alone, restaurants have hemorrhaged $160 million in revenue, according to the DRA.
"What's happening to restaurants, we're now also sort of seeing spiral downward and affecting other businesses as well," said Leishman on WDEL's Del-AWARE. "If you think about it, if you're closed, you're not able to utilize your florist, your suppliers, your linen companies; you're not buying liquor and food, and in some cases, people can't pay their rents, and their mortgages, and leases--and their people can't either."
Leishman also criticized the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), noting restaurants aren't getting the true financial help they need.
"PPP is not working at all for the restaurant industry. If you look at the payback of those loans--our industry, who received them about four weeks ago in the first round--they have to use it for 75 percent of payroll costs within an eight-week period, and we're not even open yet. So imagine, restaurants, maybe, getting a date to reopen--maybe mid-month or later in the month--and we have to hire back all of our people and ramp up to full capacity within eight weeks or we are not forgiven for those loans. So for some industries--office industries, retail industries, PPP is working. For restaurants, we probably are going to have to give back those loans or really face stiff penalties," she said.
Leishman has been working behind the scenes with lawmakers and national partners to get fixes for PPP that could better benefit restaurants.
"Because we are the most affected group--we need support. We don't need more debt, more loans."
Leishman said restaurants need special considerations and guidelines for reopening, but they also need a date to look forward to and prepare. Tuesday's declaration from the governor that allows some businesses to reopen for curbside pick up and hair salons to serve essential employees as of Friday, May 8, 2020,--took many of those business owners by surprise.
"We cannot open our doors tomorrow...wipe down the counters and operate. We're going to have reload our merchandise, our perishables, our food. We are going to need staff and [to] bring back staff--and that takes some work and takes money," said Leishman. "Those that are successful with carryout--they might be able to open in a day--others may need more time."
Xavier Teixido, owner of Harry's Hospitality Group, which includes Harry's Savoy Grill in Brandywine Hundred and Kid Shelleens--currently under construction--in Trolley Square, both of which are offering carry-out out of Harry's--echoes those concerns. He's really looking for a timetable for reopening and wants to do it right.
"We have staff to on-board; we have re-training; we have to know who's going to come back, and we've got to turn the stoves on; we've got to start making stocks again, and our salad dressings, and sauces, and all of those things, and do our butchering. When we reopen, basically, everything in a restaurant is perishable, including the decor if you really think about it," he said. "But we need to reopen--things are getting a little rusty. Restaurants...it's like their car, your car doesn't like sitting for a long time, you go to start it, and it's dead. In restaurants, we need to get our habits back, getting our product in; we need to turn our compressors again and our HVAC units, and get staff in here starting to work together again."
Dining in to look different
Many restaurants operate on razor-thin margins, and many will continue to struggle, even once they've reopened their doors.
"This devastating crisis, we're looking at 20 to 30 percent of restaurants who may not ever open their doors again, and if they try to, they make not make it. It is a tragedy, and restaurants across the country--not just in Delaware--are really the tragic fallout of this crisis," said Leishman.
Facing decreased occupancy--due to both social distancing and an expected hesitancy on the part of some to dine out as we all come to terms with what level of risk we're willing to take as the virus exists without a vaccine or cure, restaurants will have to adapt. Undoubtedly, dining in will look a lot different.
Teixido expects to reopen his establishments for dining in service some time in late May or early June.
"I want to open, and I want to open with enough business that the business is viable. Right now, with the to-go business, we're probably doing like 15 percent of our normal revenue...and that's just not enough oxygen to stay alive on for a long period of time," said Teixido on WDEL's Rick Jensen Show.
Once dining in is allowed it's going to require reservations-only--no more walk-ins--and bars will likely remain closed for a longer period of time.
"You're going to wait in your car or you're going to wait outside because you're not going to be able to congregate in the restaurant...you'll probably walk in the door, you'll probably sanitize your hands with hand sanitizer that is right there," he said.
Tables will be at least six ft. apart as restaurants prepare to open at 25 to 50 percent of their normal capacity. Menus will likely be disposable or on touch-screens.
"You're not going to want to touch a lot of things. You're not going to want to touch the salt and pepper shaker that someone else has, so you're probably going to see a higher level of disposables on the table. If you want salt and pepper, it'll probably be in packets. You may even have your own kit on the table," he said. "Anything that one person touches--that you're going to touch--is going to have to be done in a way that we all feel comfortable."
His biggest concern is safety for both employees and customers. Both servers and customers can expect to be masked, and restaurants may even have to sell masks.
"As a consumer, you can't eat with a mask on, but if you get up to use the restroom or get up to go back to your car...we're probably going to want you to have a mask on just like you do in a retail store," said Teixido. "We've already been using a lot of masks. We already have a couple thousand that we purchased and had shipped directly to us in anticipation of having some form of a mask available at all times."
For those not willing to dine in even after restrictions are lifted, you can expect many of your favorite restaurants to continue carry-out and online ordering. Additionally, the Delaware Restaurant Association said it will also push to make permanent the state's allowance for alcohol with carry-out purchases.
"That will be something that we ask for...because it's something that has helped build profit of carry-out," said Leishman.
Teixido said he's already worried about consumer and employee confidence as he looks to the fall. He noted it will be hard to ween people off of state and federal unemployment stipends.
"To come back to a job, where you're not going to making what you were making in the past, particularly if you're a tipped employee."
"This may be a competitive thing. Somebody says: 'Well I'd love to come work for you, but I don't know that your place meets my new standards of leaving the house and going to work.' I think the workforce is going to be another huge issue...you're not going to have bartenders that are getting tipped and making money, and that's usually a great job in a restaurant. My service staff, they're not going to have the number of tables, the kind of turnover they've had in the past, and if I'm at 50 percent capacity, say, Saturday night is without a bar, Saturday night is now Tuesday night, and that's our economy for some period of time."