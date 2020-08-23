A 21-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot on Wilmington's East Side late Saturday night.
They found the victim in the 700 block of East 10th Street around 11:45 p.m., on August 22, 2020, city police said.
He was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.
There's no suspect information yet, and police are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call Detective Brendan Wham at 302.576.3661.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.