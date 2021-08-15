A Saturday night shooting in Wilmington has left a 20-year-old man in critical condition.
Officers found the victim in the 2700 block of Bowers Street shortly before 9 p.m., city police said.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, and police haven't released any other information at this point.
They're asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call Detective Kevin Nolan at (302) 576.3962.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.