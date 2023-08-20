Four people were wounded, one critically, in a Saturday night shooting in Wilmington.
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Chapel Street, police said.
A 29-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition, and a 20-year-old man and two 42-year-old women were all in stable condition.
No other information is available yet, and police are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to call Detective Joran Merced 302.576.3637
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org