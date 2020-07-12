Wilmington police are investigating a shooting incident that left five children hospitalized Saturday night.
Boys and girls ranging in age from 10 to 15 were shot and wounded along the 600 block of North Pine Street on the city's East Side at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, police said.
All the victims are now hospitalized in stable condition.
Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the incident to call Detective Douglass Rivell at 302.576.3633.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.