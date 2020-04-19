New Castle County Police are investigating two unrelated shooting incidents, one of which landed a 6-year-old boy in the hospital.
The boy was shot in the arm around 11:25 Saturday night in a house on Pickwick Drive in Limestone Gardens, police said.
Earlier, a 15-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were wounded on South Rodney Drive in Edgemoor.
None of the victims suffered a life-threatening injury.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shootings to call the New Castle County Division of Police non-emergency number at 302.573.2800 or via messenger on Facebook.