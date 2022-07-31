A 34-year-old man is hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Wilmington.
City police say officers found the victim in the 800 block of West 6th Street shortly after midnight Saturday.
He was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital.
There's no information at this point about who was responsible for the shooting, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the incident to call Detective Anthony Ford at (302) 576.3606.
You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org